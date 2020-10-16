By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actress Idowu Philips also known as Mama Rainbow on Friday clocked 78, and celebrated the birthday with stunning photos.

Mama Rainbow is wife of the late Nigerian playwright, Hubert Ogunde. She was born on 16 October 1942 and ventured into full-time acting after the death of her husband.

Celebrating her new year via her Instagram page, she shared some stunning pictures after she was styled by popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

She wrote in one post, “Congratulations to me my day is around 16th October 78th years old birthday!

“It’s a new phase of life and I wish, I become successful in every way and may fulfill my responsibilities toward my family and my country!”

She wrote another post, “Lord, thank you for blessing me with a new year full of breakthroughs. To the most loving and kindest soul, happy birthday to me emi Idowu morunkeji.”