Twitter Inc explained Thursday why users of its social networking site experienced a glitch in many parts of the world.

It attributed the glitch to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems.

Many users could not send tweets, while the glitch lasted.

However, the platform returned to normal after about an hour and half of outage.

The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices.

Among those affected were U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The hackers used the accounts to solicit digital currency.