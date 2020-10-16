By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular social media Twitter, which has been the converging point for most of all #EndSars online protesters has created an emoji to support the protest.

Now, whenever #EndSars is typed on Twitter, an emoji of a shrouded fist colored green, white, green appears in front of the hashtag.

The #EndSars emoji comes in less than 48 hours after Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey declared support for the protest.

The protest continues to draw global attention as individuals, celebrities, and even organizations globally continue to throw their weight in support of the protesters.

#EndSars emoji came up on Twitter after the platform went down for hours and was restored. The glitch was attributed to an inadvertent change made to its internal system.