American singer-songwriter Tremaine Aldon Neverson aka Trey Songz, joins forces with with Nigerian superstar Davido on a new tune tagged “Sleepless Nights“.

The song is off Trey Songz’ EP “Back Home“.

Verse1

Colors of the sky used to be blue,

But now they changin’ you

Quick to say I’m wrong,

But you’re so slow to see it from my view

Love shine like the sun,

Th?n disappear just like the mornin’ d?w

You want loyalty,

But you can’t have your cake and eat it, too, you know? No

Chorus:

Sleepless nights when you’re not around

Who do you fuck when I’m not in town?

My mind is racin’, I need to slow down, woah, no (Oh)

Sleepless nights when you’re not around

Who do you fuck when I’m not in town?

My mind is racin’, I need to slow down