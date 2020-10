Media personality, entrepreneur, author and award winning radio girl Toke Makinwa, is out with the latest episode of her ‘Toke Moments’ vlog.

Makinwa addressed the types of people a person should expect to see at a protest. This is coming on the heels of the #ENDSARS protest ongoing in Nigeria.

The 35 year old actress also stated that the Nigerian police should walk with Nigerians on the street, since they are also demanding for an increment in their salaries.