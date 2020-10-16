By Lawanson Oluwatope

Sen. Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has commiserated with the family of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the death of their eldest child, Mrs Tola Oyediran.

PM NEWS notes that at the time of death, Mrs Oyediran was aged 79 years.

Tinubu’s condolence is contained in a statement issued by his Media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Friday in Lagos.

Oyediran, fondly called Mama Ibadan, until her death was the Chairman, Board of Directors of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Publishers of the Tribune.

Reports say Oyediran did not give any signs of illness just before death took her away

The APC leader described the deceased as a humble, amiable and graceful person whose disposition endeared her to many.

Tinubu condoled with all those she left behind, especially the entire Awolowo and Oyediran families.

“She represented the Awolowo family positively through her excellent moral conduct and shared her father’s welfarist political philosophy.

“As the Chairman, Board of Directors of Tribune Newspapers, she helped take the Tribune titles to a new height through her emphasis on professionalism and integrity in all their editorial offerings,” he said

The former governor of Lagos also extended his condolences to the governors of Ogun and Oyo states, Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde, respectively, as well as the government and people of the two states over the demise of their illustrious daughter.

“I pray God to grant the soul of late Mrs Oyediran eternal rest,” he said.

