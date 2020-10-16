Nigerian Fuji, afro-pop recording artist and songwriter, Adekunle Temitope, professionally known as Small Doctor, has released a new single called ‘Soro Soke.’

The musician who became prominent after releasing the 2015 single “Mosquito Killer” dropped the record in support of the current protest in the country.

Writing about the song, he stated that: My Mainland Alausa People We No Dey Back Down💪🏾 I Dey With Una Today At Dawn✅

We Strong KAKARAKA.. SORO SOKE🔊🎵 OUT Now Free Link On Bio📱 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndsSARS #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutality 📢! .

This Kind MOVEMENT We No Get LEADER, We Move & Storm Together✊🏾💪🏾

Some Dey Cry Bcos You Dey Kill Dem, Can You Kill Your Own Children? SORO SOKE Werey? 🔊

I Hope You Get The Message💔

Listen here…