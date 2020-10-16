The Chinese mainland reported 24 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the tally of imported cases to 3,084.

Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Five were reported in Inner Mongolia, two each in Tianjin, Jiangsu and Guangdong, and one each in Fujian and Chongqing, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,844 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 240 remained hospitalised, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. ■