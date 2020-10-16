No fewer than 37 officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS have been recommended for sack and 24 others for prosecution for diverse offences.

This was contained in a report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad set up by the Federal Government in 2018 to reform SARS.

The report was presented to the Chairman, Police Service Commission, PSC, Musiliu Smith in Abuja on Friday.

Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, who presented the report urged urgent implementation of the recommendations.

According to Ojukwu, the reform was the most topical issue in the country today, adding that a lot was expected from the PSC.

Ojukwu disclosed that the panel called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

He said at the end of the public hearing, the panel recommended 37 police officers for dismissal and 24 others recommended for prosecution.