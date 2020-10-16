Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Paul Pogba will remain at the club for at least another two years.

This is despite Pogba’s interest in moving away from United in the future.

Pogba admitted to the media while on international duty last week that it remains his ‘dream’ to play for Real Madrid at some point in the future.

It is not the first time the midfielder would air his desire for a move away from United.

His current contract with United runs until the end of this season and includes an option for the club to trigger a 12-month extension that has not yet been used.

“Paul is our player. He’s going to be here for another two years and I’m sure Paul is focused on doing his best for us and we want to see the best of Paul,” Solskjaer said at his weekly media briefing.

“I’m sure in the next couple of years we’ll get the best out of him.”

Pogba has endured a difficult start to the season as part of a United side that looks devoid of the kind of energy and confidence that yielded a third-place Premier League finish during ‘Project Restart’.