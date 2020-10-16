Arsenal may have left Mesut Ozil out of their 25-man Premier League squad.

If confirmed, it means the former Germany international won’t get a playing chance until January when he can leave the club or Arsenal’s player list is updated.

Ozil fell out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta in the closing stages of last season.

He didn’t play once during ‘Project Restart’ or the club’s victorious FA Cup run.

He has been sidelined since.

His enormous £350,000-per-week wages made it even more difficult to find a buyer in a market. Largely this is because of the financial impact of coronavirus.

The 31-year-old has already been left out of the 25-man squad Arsenal submitted to UEFA last week for the Europa League group stage and the Daily Mail now reports that he has been given ‘no assurances’ he will be included in the Premier League squad that is registered next week.

The official justification for Ozil’s exclusion from the Europa League squad was that Arsenal could not adhere to UEFA’s restrictions on foreign players, needing to cut two players among their 19 overseas players.

Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was also a casualty for that same reason.