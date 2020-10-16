The management of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo says the club will begin full preparation for the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) season on Sunday.

Tajudeen Amodu, the club’s Media Officer, in a statement on Thursday said the move followed the Federal Government’s announcement of the lifting of its ban on contact sports.

“The decision is as a result of the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in conjunction with Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, that contact sports should resume,” he said.

Amodu said the club had directed all the club players to report to camp on Sunday as full training would begin on Monday at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

He assured that there would be a thorough adherence with the COVID-19 protocols.

Amodu added that the President of Osun United, Ademola Adesina, lauded the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and all stakeholders involved in the return of contact sports.

“We are happy the rope that unites the world has been brought back after few months of inactivity.

“This means we can speak the language we all understand like we did before. We are grateful to those who made this happen such as the Federal Government, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, and even the media.”

The statement added that the club also appreciated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports who have been supporting them.

“While asking for more, we assure the government that we shall strive hard to take the team to a greater height,” Adesina was quoted saying.