By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular actress, Ini Edo has attacked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his prolonged silence on issues affecting Nigeria recently.

This is despite the Vice President giving his take on the #EndSARS protest which happens to be the biggest issue in the country at the moment.

Ini Edo still said that Osinbajo used to be very vocal in the past but now has been too quiet and in the shadow.

The actress happens to be one of the celebrities also calling for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS; and Special Weapon and Tactics, SWAT; to be disbanded.

She believes Vice President Osinbajo is not as active as he used to be.

I've been wondering what could have happened to make our once very vocal vice president @ProfOsinbajo go so quiet and in the shadows for quite sometime now???🤔 — Iniedo (@inibrownsugar) October 14, 2020