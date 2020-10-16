President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that Nigeria is long overdue for another population census, without which proper planning cannot be achieved.

Lawan stated this on Thursday in his concluding remarks after the Senate confirmed twelves (12) nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The Senate President recalled that the last population census carried out by the country was in 2006, making Nigeria overdue for another exercise which ought to be undertaken at the end of ten years.

“A population census is supposed to be undertaken every ten years. We need to know how many we are exactly, and that is what will aid us in planning our country,” Lawan.

Earlier, the Senate on Thursday confirmed the nominations of the Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The confirmation of the nominees followed consideration of a report by the Committee on National Identity and National Population.

In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Saidu Alkali, stated that the appointment of the nominees satisfied the requirement of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

According to him, the nominees “demonstrated sufficient knowledge of Nigerian demography, Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), Census, Data collection and Analysis.”

The nominees confirmed by the Upper Chamber are Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, Chairman (Nasarawa State); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi State); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti State); Hon. Joseph K. Shazin (FCT); Garba A.G. Zakar (Jigawa State); and Hon. Engr. Bala Banye (Katsina State).

Others include Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara State); Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos State); Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa State); Mohammed Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo (Sokoto State); Mai Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe State); and Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara State).