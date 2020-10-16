Nigerians living in France on Friday16 Oc 2020, lent their voices to protest against brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by joining the #EndSARS protests.

They joined the #EndSARS and #EndSWAT protests currently going on across Nigeria.

The young Nigerians demonstrated peacefully in front of the Nigerian Embassy at the Victor Hugo area of Paris, capital of France, to demand an end to police brutality and human rights abuses under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Calling for a total reformation of the Nigeria Police Force, the protesters also asked that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu immediately resigns his position for overseeing a failed law enforcement agency.

They also demanded the resignation of President Buhari over rising cases of killings, kidnappings and general insecurity in the country.

During the peaceful protest, Buhari was slammed for the poor state of Nigeria’s economy, which has led to massive job losses for the citizens.

It will be recalled that Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday 11th October 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

The IGP on Tuesday 13th October 2020, set up a new police unit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). He said it will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS.

Despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Nigerians youths are not backing down on their agitations for total reforms of the Nigeria Police Force, as they take to the streets across different cities of Nigeria and the world to push for change.