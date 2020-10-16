The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported another fall in COVID-19 cases for Thursday 15 October, with just 148 new cases logged.

Lagos reported the highest incidents with 66 cases, followed by the usual suspects, Oyo , the FCT and Plateau.

While the FCT recorded 25 new cases, Oyo has 13 and Plateau 11.

Confirmed cases in ten other states, were single digits.

Overall, Thursday’s number was fewer than the 179 recorded on Wednesday, with Lagos accounting for 116 cases.

On Tuesday, 225 cases were recorded. Lagos, ever the epicentre, logged 165.

In contrast, on Monday, 164 cases were reported for the entire country.

Lagos also reported the highest at 65.

Till date, 60,982 cases have been confirmed nationally.

Of the lot, 52194 cases have been discharged.

The death toll now stands at 1,116.

Here is the breakdown of the latest figures:

Lagos 66

FCT 25

Oyo 13

Plateau 11

Kaduna 7

Rivers 6

Ebonyi 5

Ekiti 4

Ogun 4

Imo 2

Ondo 2

Edo 1

Nasarawa 1

Taraba 1

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities, the NCDC said.

Here is the state of COVID-19 in Nigeria: