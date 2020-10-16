Chairman of the Lagos State Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a MC Oluomo has denied sponsoring hoodlums to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa.

He said he was surprised that he could be linked to the attackers, as he and his union support the objective of the protest, which is to get the police reformed.

Read his statement:

I Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) know nothing about the allegations that trend on social media that I sponsored attacks on #EndSARS protesters at Alausa today 15th October 2020.

I wondered why people will link the event in Alausa with me .

“I was surprised when my aides brought it to my attention what people were tweeting on the issue. I couldn’t have been involved in such act because I support the quest to reform the police force.

How will I do such when my brothers and sisters are among the protesters?, in fact this act is disgusting.

No sane member of the union will join people to attack the protesters because it is for the good of everybody.

More so, Today being the anniversary of my first year in office, I deliberately cancelled the idea of celebration due to the situation in the country and to lend my support to the protest.

As a good citizen who don’t abhors anything violence, I wonder how people will link me with the violence that took place in Alausa.

I always warn my people not to involve in violence and whoever does, I will personally hand over the person to the security agency. I didn’t send anyone to disrupt or attack the #EndSARS protesters.

We all want the police force to be reformed. We all want better welfare for our police officers. We all want our police officers to stand shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts in any part of the world.

This will definitely translate to security of lives of our people in the country.”

Any members of the union should avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the NURTW.

I stand with the youth and masses of this great Nation. Thanks God bless you.

Signed

Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya “MC OLUOMO “