By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the late governor Seyi Makinde’s mother, Abigail Makinde as a frank and straight forward woman who raised his children in a godly way.

Dapo, in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin expressed shock over the news of the death of Makinde’s mother, saying he received the news of the death of the governor’s mother with great shock and disbelief.

He said “Mama Makinde was a frank and straightforward woman who raised her children in a godly way and was a source of strength to those she came in contact with during her life time.

“Mama was a rare gem, a supportive wife, a loving mother who would stop at nothing to ensure the welfare of her children and others who crossed her path.

“She was not only a mother to her children, but mother to other’s children, as she did not discriminate, but treated everyone equally. She made positive impact on the lives of people in her community. I am sure she will be greatly missed”.

Abiodun noted that he was particularly pained by her death when preparation was in top gear for her 82nd birthday, adding that with her death, the country, Oyo State and Governor Makinde had lost a good adviser, motivator and a great counsellor.

“It is a pity that mama died at a period when her wise counseling was mostly needed, not only in Oyo State, but in Nigeria. I sympathize with my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde. I know this is indeed a trying period for him. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant him the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he said.