By Preye Campbell

Maduka Okoye is determined to become Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper is looking to become the regular man between the sticks after making impressive saves in Nigeria’s friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

Okoye was selected ahead of Dele Alampasu and new boy Matthew Yakubu for Nigeria’s October friendlies, and he will face further competition against the likes of Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa to be coach Gernot Rohr’s number one ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games.

The 21-year-old looks to be relishing the challenge though, as he posted “Work in progress,” on his Twitter handle.

Okoye’s Sparta Rotterdam will return in action against Feyenoord on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.