MD/CEO., Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni (7th left); Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Olohunwa Tijani (5th left); Chairman, PSP operators, Mr. David Oriyomi (6th left); and 35 new operators, during the presentation of letters of engagement to the new entrants, at the Olusosun landfill.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has engaged 35 new PSP operators to boost waste evacuation in the State.

At a brief inauguration event at the Olusosun landfill, Ojota, the managing director/CEO of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, described the development as a morale booster, representing a giant leap in the waste collection effort of the agency.

He noted that the 35 new entrants have automatically increased the number of trucks available for waste collection, leading to a good increase in the number of daily truck trips to the various landfills in the state.

According to him, “We are adding 35 new PSP operators who will join the existing ones in our waste evacuation effort. With that addition, we can make something around 800 trips to the landfills daily. This is a very good development.

“We welcome you onboard and urge you to take the work seriously and consult the experienced PSP operators, for good advice and direction for successful operation, he stressed”.

MD/CEO., Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni (2nd left); and the three best PSP operators for August: Norisu Gafar for Bauhbon Environ. Services (Lagos Central) – right; Deaconess Alaran for FA Unique Concept (Lagos West) – left; and Ben Fagbuyi for Xraclean Services Ltd (Lagos East) – 2nd right, during the presentation of letters of engagement to 35 new PSP operators, at the Olusosun landfill.

Also speaking, chairman of the PSP operators, Mr. David Oriyomi commended LAWMA for its relentless effort at ensuring environmental cleanliness in the state, promising that the PSP operators will not rest on their oars.

Other highlights of the event, included the presentation of cheques to three best PSP operators in the state, while the representatives of Access Bank, gave a talk to the PSP operators on liquidity and loan to finance their business.