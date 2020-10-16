Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Premier League clash at home against Arsenal as Aguero set to return to action.

The talented midfielder had to withdraw from Belgium squad after he was substituted during the second half of last weekend’s 2-1 loss to England.

Pep Guardiola, however, believes the injury is not very serious and believes the Belgian would return to action soon.

“I don’t think it is much but the next games I think he will be out,” said Guardiola. “But we will see day by day, how it is going on.

However, City’s striker, Sergio Aguero is closing in on his first appearance of the season after he had knee surgery.

“He is training well and we are happy,” said Guardiola. “Every team needs a striker and we have played without them in the last two, three games (Gabriel Jesus is also out injured at present).