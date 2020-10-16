Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde over the passing on of his mother, Chief (Mrs) Abigail Makinde.

In a condolence letter to the Governor and the people of Oyo State, Jonathan prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and encouraged Makinde to take solace in the fact that his mother was a conscientious woman who led an exemplary life.

In the letter, the former President said: “I am saddened by the news of the passing on of your dear mother which sad event happened on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

“Although death is inevitable, the exit of a parent is always a painful experience. Even when God’s grace leads them to a ripe old age, their death elicits a discomforting feeling of loss that leaves grief in the heart of loved ones.

Mama led a life worthy of emulation and contributed her very best to the growth of our society. Her legacies and memory will not be forgotten, having nurtured her children, including Governor Makinde, to become accomplished and reputable citizens of our dear nation.

Your Excellency, I extend my deepest condolences to you and your family over this great loss.”