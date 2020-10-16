Rapper, Cardi B, said she has reconciled with her husband Offset just weeks after filing for divorce from the Migos act.

It’s unclear where their divorce filing stands now, with Cardi B stating that she has to return to the union because ‘It’s hard not to talk to” Offset.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, had filed to divorce Offset in September after three years of marriage, explaining that she was tired of the constant arguing and she no longer felt a connection with him.

However, speculations regarding a reunion between the couple started after they packed on the PDA during her 28th birthday last weekend.

And in a new Instagram Live video, Cardi B confirmed she has taken her beloved hubby back.

Cardi B also reacted to speculations that she got back with Offset due to the expensive gifts he got her.

Over the weekend, Offset, 28, surprised Cardi with a customized Rolls Royce and around 15 Birkin bags.

‘You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media, that’s exactly how I be arguing with my man,’ Cardi told her followers.

‘When people be saying I be doing s**t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b***h. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a nigga up… I just be starting to miss [him]…

‘It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.”

She added: “People been saying that I took him back like I’m materialistic. I do like material things, I like material things and everything, but I just didn’t… What do you want me to do? The n—a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him?” she said. “And I really wanted some di– for my birthday.”