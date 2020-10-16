A laboratory scientist, Mrs Adaora Anosike, says hand washing will continue to be a major approach in preventing infection from old and emergency diseases globally.

Anosike, a staff member of Healing Balm Laboratory Services, stated this on Friday in Enugu.

She said that hand washing under clean running water with soap would go a long toward making everyone stay healthy.

According to her, hand washing is a universal safety precaution that helps in reducing the transmission of infectious organisms from provider to patient.

“It is the act of cleaning hands for the purpose of removing soil, dirt, oil and micro-organism (germs) using soap under running water,” she said.

Anosike said that it was necessary to inculcate the habit of regular hand washing in children and adults for a healthy living.

She added that families should provide sanitiser, clean water and face masks for everyone for protection against COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases.

The laboratory scientist urged schools management to inculcate in their pupils and students effective hand washing and general cleanliness while under their care.