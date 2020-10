Anonymous hacker group has taken over the Twitter account of Nigerian Broadcasting Commission as the #EndSARS campaign took another dimension in cyber space.

The hacker group announced the hijack at about 8am with a message:

“We #Anonymous have taken over all the NG Official Twitter’s Account to support #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY.WE’RE TOGETHER WITH NIGERIANS.EXPECT UNEXPECTED”.

Since then, it has been posting messages critical of the government.

Read some of them: