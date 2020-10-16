The EFCC in Kaduna has docked Christopher Nduka, described as a habitual dud cheque issuer, before Justice Khobo.

Nduka is facing a two-count charge, bordering on issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N397,500.

The defendant was remanded in custody following the failure of his counsel, Simon Nnadi to formally file a bail application for him, when the case came up 13 October.

However, at the resumed hearing on the matter on Thursday, October 15, 2020, the defence counsel informed the court that he has filed his client’s bail application.

He urged the court to grant him bail on medical ground to enable him prepare for his trial.

Prosecution counsel, Y.J.Matiyak opposed the application on the ground that the defendant is a habitual issuer of dud cheques, and as such, would likely go back to the crime if released on bail.

Justice Khobo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N4 million with one surety in like sum, who must be resident in Kaduna State, and must have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The surety must also submit the Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) of his land to the court, verified by the EFCC.

The case was adjourned till November 16 for continuation of trial.

Trouble started for Christopher when he allegedly issued two cheques to one Santos Abu Attah in the sums of N265, 000 and N132, 500 for the purchase of 150 bags of cement.

The two cheques were dishonoured at the bank for insufficient funds in the accounts.