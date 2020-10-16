By Taiwo Okanlawon

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho has hinted that Wales star Gareth Bale could make his second Tottenham Hotspur debut against West Ham on Sunday.

Bale re-joined Spurs nearly a month ago from La Liga champions Real Madrid, but he is yet to make an appearance for the North London side, having had to work his way back from a knee injury picked up over the summer.

It is why the 31-year-old withdrew from the Wales squad in order to build up his fitness, and he has spent the past few weeks working hard at Tottenham’s training ground.

And coach Mourinho has hinted that his star man could feature on Sunday.

“The team is the most important thing and Gareth is here to help the team, but at the same time we care about him,” he told Sky Sports.

“So, the decision we are going to make is going to be for the good of the team, but also for him.

“It is very important he has a happy season with us at this moment in his career.”

Spurs are in electrifying form this season; making a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions for the North London side, a run that included the 6-1 mauling of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Their only defeat came against early league leaders Everton on the opening weekend of the campaign.

With Bale, they are sure to have extra firepower for a player they sold to Madrid for a then world-record fee of €100 million.