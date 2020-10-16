By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Friday said the Federal Government has agreed to release N30 billion earned academic allowance to the university lecturers.

ASUU disclosed this on its twitter handle, saying that the Federal Government had also promised to spend N20 billion on the revitalisation of the education sector as part of concessions meant to end the seven-month strike declared by ASUU.

It said the leadership of ASUU would take the latest FG’s proposal to the Congress, where the final decision concerning the strike would be taken.

The union said for now, the strike would continue until the decision from the congress.

ASUU wrote: “The Federal Government has agreed to release N30 billion earned academic allowance to the university lecturers.

“The FG has also promised to spend N20 billion on the revitalisation of the education sector as part of concessions meant to end the seven-month strike declared by ASUU.

“The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will take the latest FG proposal to the ASUU Congress, that’s where the final decision concerning the strike will be taken.

“Until then, the strike continues.”