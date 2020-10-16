By Jennifer Okundia

Singer Tiwa Savage has used her social media platform to speak up on bad governance, corruption, police brutality, poor infrastructure, which Nigerians face daily.

Tiwa used the medium to appreciate everyone who has protested physically or used their social media platforms to join their voices to the #ENDSARS movement.

The mom of one, further urged American singer Beyonce and every artiste, private and public organizations, to lend their voices, so that we do not lose the battle.

Check on it…