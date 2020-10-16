The Nigerian youths on the streets since last week calling for reforms of the police with #EndSARS campaign, have now expanded their 5-point demand to seven points.

The struggle is no longer about just scrapping SARS, they are now agitating for an overhaul of the dysfunctional governance that has killed their dreams and made Nigeria mired in poverty.

So, the hashtag has changed to #ReconstructNigeria and #7for7.

The youths are demanding institutional reforms, reduction in cost of governance, emergency declarations in the health and education sectors and youth affair reforms.

Here’s what the #7for7 is all about in their own words: