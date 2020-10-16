By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

#EndSARS protesters gathered on Friday at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja and the Lekki tollgate to hold a candlelight procession in honour of those who have died due to police brutality.

PM NEWS notes that a similar procession ceremony was held in Abuja.

Today, October 16 makes the sixth day that Nigerian youths have barricaded major roads in order to put an end to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, accused of extortion and brutality.

Since the commencement of the protest, not less than ten individuals have died.

Below are the names of some Nigerians who have died at the hands of the Police

Jimoh Isiaq, Sleek, Ayomide Taiwo, Peter Ofurum, Chika Ibeku, Chibuike Anams, Ifeoma Abugu, Christian Onuigbo, Emmanuel Egbo, Victor Maduamago, Chidi Odinauwa, Stephen Agbanym, Tony Oruama.

Others include: Tiamiyu Kazeem, Kolade Johnson, Precious Odua, Harry Ataria, Joy Ndubueze, Augustina Arebu, Anita Akapson, Emeka Ojinze, Ismaila Anyinla, Ekena Isaac Megbe amongst many others.

May their souls rest in peace