By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has revealed that he has been receiving curses and messages from Nigerians due to false reports made about his stands on #EndSARS protest.

Adesina, who is President Buhari’s spokesman, in an article titled, ‘An Enemy of the People’ published on Thursday evening said a report was made that he was against the #EndSARS protests and accusing him of telling the President to ignore the protests and not give in to the demands of ‘Twitter warriors’.

“The first salvo came on Sunday from a suicide fake journalist who plies his trade with an online rag called Peoples Gazette. He published that President Muhammadu Buhari was to have approved the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) the previous Friday, but had been prevailed upon not to do so by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. That happens to be me, and the information was coming to me as a piece of virulent, hateful news.

“Again, the hatchet job masquerading as a news item , added that I convinced the President not to ever surrender the sovereignty of government to ‘Twitter warriors,’ whatever that means.

“Further, it said because of my anti-people convictions, I had issued a statement against the EndSARS protesters, which had received wide condemnation from the general public,” he wrote.

The President’s spokesman said someone went ahead to post his telephone numbers on social media which led to him receiving calls and hate messages.

Adesina stated that he received a second round of attacks when an old interview he had granted Channels Television on the ‘Revolution Now’ protests was twisted to make it appear as if he was referring to the #EndSARS protests.

The President’s spokesman thanked Channels TV for clarifying the interview but said despite the move by the television station, the attacks did not stop.

He wrote, “Those who wanted to, believed the television station. A large number chose not to, and bombarded my phone lines with curses, expletives, and messages from the pit of hell. Well, if anybody chooses to belong to that nether region, it’s a matter of choice.

“Talking about the bombardment of my phone lines, it had begun on Sunday. A hateful mind had published my two numbers on Twitter, urging people to troll me. They called till the phone batteries went dead. Mum was the word from me.”

Adesina said he never advised the President to ignore the #EndSARS protests rocking the nation.

He stated that the online medium that published the report did not give him a chance to respond to the allegations thereby opening him to attacks.

Adesina claimed many people hated him because they were envious of his position as the President’s spokesman.