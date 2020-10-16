By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has cautioned protesters to be cautious of the food they eat at protest grounds.

The businesswoman who also supported the aggrieved Nigerians with foods gave the advice against the backdrop of the recent attacks on the protesters in Abuja and Lagos.

She opined that those behind the attacks might want to use the food shared at protest grounds to also get at the protesters.

She posted on her Instagram page, “Dear youths! Please this one this people are trying to spoil the protest by all all means…..please lets verify and mind what we eat at the protest grounds! Because that might be another way to attack.”

“200 packs of food coming from me to AlAUSA in a Bit made by @yes_we_can_cook ..Pls be mindful of what you eat out there🙏🏻 #endsars #endsarsbrutality #endsawt,” she captioned the post.