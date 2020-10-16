By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Islamic Cleric, Mohammad Tawhidi, popularly called Imam of Peace has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and allow another person do the job.

The controversial Imam said this in response to the #EndSARS protest currently holding in different states in Nigeria.

He told President Muhammadu Buhari that justice cannot be served by him as demanded by the protesters.

He said that Buhari must resign and every Fulani Militia, captured Boko Haram member and guilty SARS officers should face the law.

He then concluded that if Buhari really wants SARS to end, he would have to resign and allow someone else to do the job.

Here is what Tawhidi has been saying about Buhari:

Buhari is a criminal. He has: 1- Freed thousands of Boko Haram terrorists from prison. 2- Allowed genocide and massacres against Christians and members of his own army. 3- Failed to *appropriately* address #SARS terrorism. 4- and remains the chief of Fulani militant thugs. — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 16, 2020

The @UN Security Council and United States @StateDept need to both investigate Buhari’s corruption and designate SARS and Fulani militants as terrorists. #EndSARS — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 16, 2020

Buhari creates the problem and then promises to solve it. He fails to solve it, and so he blames everyone else but himself. Buhari is the problem, and terrorists in Nigeria such as Boko Haram and Fulani thugs have become powerful and wealthy under his rule. SARS has now joined. — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 16, 2020

Buhari is the biggest criminal in Africa. Do not expect the person who freed thousands of Boko Haram terrorists to protect you from SARS. There needs to be an international inquiry about this spike in terrorism against innocent civilians. #EndSARS — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 16, 2020

It’s not enough to #EndSARS. Every one found guilty of murder or any crime must be put on trial. This will not happen during Buhari’s failed Presidency. Buhari must resign and the entire mafia: Buhari, Fulani militia, captured Boko Haram and SARS Terrorists must face the law. — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 16, 2020

If the president is openly corrupt then the police will naturally be openly corrupt. If Buhari really wants to end SARS, Fulani crime and Boko Haram’s terrorism, then he must first resign and allow someone else to do the job – because a criminal doesn’t fight crime. — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 16, 2020