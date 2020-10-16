Buhari and Imam Tawhidi

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Islamic Cleric, Mohammad Tawhidi, popularly called Imam of Peace has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and allow another person do the job.

The controversial Imam said this in response to the #EndSARS protest currently holding in different states in Nigeria.

He told President Muhammadu Buhari that justice cannot be served by him as demanded by the protesters.

He said that Buhari must resign and every Fulani Militia, captured Boko Haram member and guilty SARS officers should face the law.

He then concluded that if Buhari really wants SARS to end, he would have to resign and allow someone else to do the job.

Here is what Tawhidi has been saying about Buhari:

