President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Idoko family and the entire University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) community on the passing of Sheikh Adam Idoko, Chief Imam of the University mosque.

President Buhari also condoles with the Muslim community in South-East Nigeria over the demise of the spiritual leader who was an embodiment of selfless service and modesty, according to the teachings of the Islamic faith.

The President notes that the Imam inspired so many believers of the religion to work for peace and serve their immediate community in love, generosity and kindness.

As a bridge builder and for his many contributions to his community, President Buhari affirms that the late cleric will be sorely missed for all he stood for during the years he was Chief Imam at one of Nigeria’s premier universities.

He prays to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant the departed a place in paradise.