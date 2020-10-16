By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined the Idoko family and the entire University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) community on the passing of Sheikh Adam Idoko, Chief Imam of the University mosque.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

The President also condoled with the Muslim community in South-East Nigeria over the demise of the spiritual leader.

According to Buhari, Sheikh Idoko was an embodiment of selfless service and modesty, according to the teachings of the Islamic faith.

Buhari noted that the Imam inspired so many believers of the religion to work for peace and serve their immediate community in love, generosity and kindness.

As a bridge builder and for his many contributions to his community, President Buhari affirms that the late cleric will be sorely missed for all he stood for during the years he was Chief Imam at one of Nigeria’s premier universities.

He prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant the departed a place in paradise.