Anonymous hacking group has shut down the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, https://www.cbn.gov.ng

It was the third cyber asset of the Nigerian government to be hit by the group, which declared it was sympathising with #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

The apex bank website was unreachable on Friday night, as it repeatedly gave ‘server error.”

“500 – Internal server error. There is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed”, was the response loggers got.

Earlier today, Anonymous seized the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission and posted a series of messages, derisive of government, but supportive of the protesters.

It said it’s out to “expose government’s secrets & dirtyfiles”.

Up till Friday night, the group was still in control of the Twitter account @nbcgovng.

The hackers have alsohacked a new Twitter account opened by the commission.

Also on Friday, Anonymous hacked into the database of the Nigerian Police Force.