By Ibukun Emiola

Bishop Francis Wale Oke, the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde on the passing away of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.

PM NEWS notes that Madam Makinde died on Thursday, at the age of 80

The cleric’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Media Officer, by Mr Kayode Oladeji, in Ibadan on Friday.

According to him, although the exit of the matriarch of the Makinde family could be painful, the family should take solace in the fact that she had gone to be with her Creator.

Oke while describing the deceased as a devout Christian, who diligently served God, appealed to the governor and his siblings, not to deviate from that course.

He particularly urged the governor to continue to administer the state with the fear of God as a mark of respect for the departed.

Also, he implored the people of the state to continue to support and pray for the Makinde-led administration.

NAN