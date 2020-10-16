By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Beverly Osu on Thursday alleged she had been beaten and arrested by the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The video vixen had earlier revealed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after an encounter with SARS operatives.

However, in an Instagram post, Beverly who have joined the long list of Nigerian celebrities is calling for total reform of the police force.

She wrote: “We want a total Reformation of the Nigerian police force …I’ve been beaten and arrested by SARS, Taken from IKATE to OJUELEGBA around 1am 🥺.

“I literally had to be BAILED OUT of prison after being locked up for nothing . 2 hours later #shareyourstory

She also called on her non-Nigerian followers to join Nigerians to fight police brutality by joining the trending #EndSARSNOW.

“To My Non – Nigerian fans & family. If you claim you love Nigerian Music, you watch Nigerian Movies, You’re dating/married to a Nigerian, you do businesses with Nigerians. Join Us ✊🏿✊🏿

“Type #ENDSARSNOW. We did this for #BLM, Do this for us… #onelove”