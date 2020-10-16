By Ayinde Olaide/Bauchi

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared today, October 16, public holiday, ahead of the local governments election slated for Saturday.

Mr Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the state governor on media made this known Thursday night.

According to the statement, the gesture is to allow all citizens to exercise their civic rights in the local government elections on Saturday.

There will be elections in all the 20 Local Governments in the State, to elect councillors and chairmen.