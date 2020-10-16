By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has backed the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

He said the youths were demanding for a just cause, for an end of SARS.

According to him, Nigerian youths must have a future in Nigeria, saying he stood with them.

Suleman said all inmates currently in SARS cells should have their cases reviewed.

“All the inmates currently in SARS cells should have their cases reviewed…in as much as we fighting for the ones killed,what about the ones in detention over trumped up charges..tortured to admit under duress what they were innocent of..we need their cases reviewed..

“The Nigerian youth must have a future in nigeria..I stand with them..those.meant to maintain law cant be lawless…#EndSWAT,” he tweeted.