By Taiwo Okanlawon

World Heavyweight Champion, with WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua clocked 31 today.

As an amateur, the Nigerian born in Britain represented England at the 2011 World Championships in the super-heavyweight division, winning a silver medal; he also represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, winning gold.

Anthony Joshua won his first 22 pro fights and was heavyweight champion of the world between 2016 and 2019 until a stunning loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Celebrating his birthday, the boxer wrote on his social media “Blessed to see another year.”

Blessed to see another year 👶🏾👨🏾‍🦳 pic.twitter.com/83nOYlR6ZQ — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 15, 2020

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua was born on 15 October 1989 in Watford, Hertfordshire, the son of Yeta and Robert Joshua. His mother is Nigerian, while his father is of Nigerian and Irish ancestry.