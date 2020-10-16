The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has felicitated with a member of Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Pa Olorunfunmi Bashorun, on his 82nd birthday.

Bashorun, a retired deputy director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Secretary to the State Government under the former Governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration between 1979 and 1983 was born on October 15, 1938.

In a statement by his media office Thursday, Abiru described Pa Bashorun as not just a prominent political figure in Lagos East, but also a father, who has been a steady source of inspiration and support for the younger generation.

As a chartered banker and a lawyer, Abiru noted Pa Bashorun rose through the ranks to become a deputy director in the apex bank until the Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration appointed him secretary to the state government in 1979.

Since he joined partisan politics in 1979, the APC candidate observed that Pa Bashorun “has been a consistent and dependable progressive, faithfully working with other apex leaders in the APC to take the state to a greater level.

“Pa Bashorun was at the centre of the team that conceived a 14-point programme for Alhaji Jakande’s governorship campaign. He also played key roles in the transformation of the 14-point plan into government programme when the Lateef Jakande administration took off in 1979,” Abiru said in a statement.

“At 82, I congratulate Pa Rueben Olorunfunmi Bashorun for a life full of fulfilment and service to humanity. I also thank God for His grace and mercy upon your life. With all my heart, I pray God will satisfy you with longer life; bless you with sound health and grant you unfailing memory all your days on earth,” the APC candidate noted.