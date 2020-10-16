Turkish police detained 14 people in Istanbul over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group, local media reported on Friday.

The Police had launched simultaneous operations in 17 locations across Turkey’s largest city to capture the suspects, believed to have financially supported the IS, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

It added that those targeted in the operations were recruiting personnel for the group.

Several fake passports, digital materials, and cash were seized in the raids.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks over the years in Turkey, in which more than 300 people were killed.