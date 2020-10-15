Olusegun Bamgbose, National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has said that most of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, are millionaires and operate like cultists in the Nigeria Police Force.

Bamgbose, a senior lawyer, said that this was the major reason it may be difficult to completely end SARS, noting that this is the fourth time the government will announce the disbandment of the unit.

Describing SARS as a cat with nine lives, he said that the police had no doubt lost their integrity and had failed Nigerians.

Bamgbose, said it will be difficult to terminate the police unit, adding that the police are feeding fat through the squad. He insisted that SARS is still operating in the States.

“The current nationwide protests against police brutality, harassment, molestation, extra judicial killings, are in order and overdue,” he said.

“It’s a welcome development and a reflection of a failed administration. Any administration that will tactically support police brutality and high handedness, is a failed one.

“The continued protests, despite the scrapping of SARS by the IGP, is an indication that Nigerians have lost confidence in the security architecture of the county. It’s really a sad and a very unfortunate situation, when the citizens can no longer trust her Chief Security Officer.

“This could be the fourth time SARS has been announced to be disbanded and yet they are still operating, a cat with nine lives, I presume. The Police has no doubt lost its integrity and this is really pathetic.

“When the police who are expected to protect the citizens, now turn to torment them. This is a very sad development. It’s not enough to proscribe SARS, prosecution of the erring personnel is imperative.

NEWS: Report at your duty posts, Kwara govt orders senior officers on level 12, above

“President Buhari has justified the agitations as being legitimate, the police should therefore release all those who have been arrested in connection with the protests.

“Most of the SARS operatives are millionaires. They operate like cultists in the Nigerian Police Force. This is why it may be difficult to completely end SARS.

“The IGP has announced the replacement of SARS with Special Weapons And Tactics Team, SWAT, but the truth of the matter is that, it’s like changing the name of Satan to devil, it’s all the same thing. It’s still the same masquerade in a different garment. In government, we call it cabal, in police, it’s a cult.

“It’ll be difficult to terminate SARS. The Police are feeding fat through the squad. They are still operating in the States. The President and the IGP know the complexities of this issue.

“Nigerians should rise up to the occasion and end police brutality. The IGP should rather come up with a more disciplined team to take over from SARS.

“He must ensure they are adequately trained to be sane in the discharge of their duties. The extortion must stop,” he stated.