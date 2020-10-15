The Federal Capital Territory Administration on Thursday announced a ban on all forms of protests and public demonstrations within the territory.

The ban on protests came as Nigerians demanding reforms of the police reform continue their protests across the country, including the FCT under the hashtag, #EndSARS.

But the FCT Administration, in a state signed by Anthony Ogunleye, chief press secretary to Mohammed Bello, FCT minister, said the activities of the protesters are putting the lives of people going about their legitimate businesses in danger.

He said, “The FCT Security Committee met for its routine meeting on Tuesday October 13, 2020, to review the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory with a view to addressing identified challenges.

”While the Committee recognizes the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.

“These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others.

“Clearly all these guidelines were flouted by the protesters. Consequently, the Committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”