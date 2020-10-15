The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has unveiled the mandate of the new SWAT team created to replace the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Against the cynicism of #EndSARS protesters, Adamu said the new team, which he also called ‘Robot Unit’, will only respond to robbery attacks and scenes of weapon related crimes.

It will also be involved in rescue operations and special operations involving high profile criminals.

Adamu also gave assurances that members of the disbanded SARS Team will not be recruited into the new SWAT team.

This was a direct response to critics that SWAT, full name, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), is like an old wine in a new bottle or SARS rebranded.

Adamu said the operations of SWAT will be strictly intelligence driven.

“Members of the new tactical team will by no means embark on routine patrols.

“Members of the ew tactical team are barred from indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices.

“Operatives of the new tactical team must be free of any pending disciplinary matter, especially those touching on the misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights”, Adamu said.



