Super Eagles are second most valuable team in Africa.

By Preye Campbell

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been ranked by Transfermarket as the second most valuable national team on the continent of Africa with a valuation of €230.68million.

Gernot Rohr’s side are also ranked among the 100 Most Valuable National Teams in the world, making the 21st spot on the list.

The three-time AFCON champions trail only Senegal in the top spot, with the Aliou Cisse-led side coasting to a market valuation of €230.68m.

The Teranga Lions of Algeria occupy the 12th spot on the global stage with a valuation of €344.43million.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco complete the top three in Africa and are 23rd in the world on €189.83million.

On player level, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi remains Nigeria’s most valuable player with a market value of €45m.

On the world stage, England’s Three Lions are rated as the Most Valuable National Team with a whopping market value of €1.38billion.

They are followed by France, with Didier Deschamps’ side having a value of €1.23bn.