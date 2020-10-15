By Preye Campbell

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been ranked by Transfermarket as the second most valuable national team on the continent of Africa with a valuation of €230.68million.

Gernot Rohr’s side are also ranked among the 100 Most Valuable National Teams in the world, making the 21st spot on the list.

The three-time AFCON champions trail only Senegal in the top spot, with the Aliou Cisse-led side coasting to a market valuation of €230.68m.

The Teranga Lions of Algeria occupy the 12th spot on the global stage with a valuation of €344.43million.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco complete the top three in Africa and are 23rd in the world on €189.83million.

On player level, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi remains Nigeria’s most valuable player with a market value of €45m.

On the world stage, England’s Three Lions are rated as the Most Valuable National Team with a whopping market value of €1.38billion.

They are followed by France, with Didier Deschamps’ side having a value of €1.23bn.