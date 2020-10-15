By Preye CampbellThe Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is set for the resumption of all contacts sports in Nigeria, with a clear message that all COVID-19 protocols must be observed.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government suspended all sporting activities in March.

Now, after seven months, a statement from the Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, has revealed that plans are in the works for the return of all sporting events including football, subject to the approval of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“We are hopeful that the reopening of all sports will be shortly upon us,” the Minister posted on his Twitter handle.

“The Ministry has done all that’s necessary and required especially with regard to the COVID-19 protocols. The PTF, Health Ministry and NCDC have guided appropriately. A bit of patience, sports lovers.’’