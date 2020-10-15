Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent condolences to his Oyo counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, over the death of Makinde’s mother.

Abigail Makinde, Seyi’s mum, died early today, without any prior illness. She was 81.

“I commiserate with Governor @seyiamakinde on the passing to eternal glory of his dear mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde.

“While I extend my condolences to the Makinde family, I pray that God grants them the grace and courage to bear the loss. May mama’s soul rest eternally”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Abigail Makinde’s death was announced today by Chief Muyiwa Makinde.

He said she gave no indication of any sickness and died at her Ibadan home, at Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan.

“While we appreciate the Almighty God for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilising force in the family, her community and especially Oyo state, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

“We sincerely appreciate the prayers and condolences of our numerous well-wishers”.